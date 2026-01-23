Tragic End in Chitrakoot: Kidnapping of Cloth Merchant's Son

The abduction and subsequent murder of a 13-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district has left the community in shock. Ayush, the son of a cloth merchant, was kidnapped on Thursday evening, with abductors demanding a ransom soon after. The police were promptly notified, hoping for a swift resolution.

In a dramatic turn of events, law enforcement tracked the kidnappers to the Paranu Baba forest, engaging in a shootout on Friday morning. Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh confirmed one accused was killed while another was wounded. Both individuals had previous ties to Ayush's family but had been asked to vacate the house weeks prior.

Tragically, Ayush's lifeless body was recovered from a box. The police allege the perpetrators intended to collect the ransom but terminated Ayush when their plans failed, revealing the sinister undercurrent of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)