Lawyer's Showdown: 'Don't Cross the Limit' Sparks Contempt Case

The Supreme Court has asked a Jharkhand lawyer to tender an unconditional apology to the high court after a viral courtroom altercation. The lawyer allegedly told a judge, 'Don't cross the limit,' during a hearing. The incident sparked suo-motu contempt proceedings, highlighting issues of courtroom decorum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened in a high-profile contempt case involving a Jharkhand-based lawyer who allegedly challenged a judge in court, prompting a suo-motu notice. The lawyer has been asked to offer an unconditional apology to the high court after a viral exchange where he reportedly told a judge, 'Don't cross the limit.'

Faced with a five-judge bench of the Jharkhand High Court, the lawyer, Mahesh Tiwari, is prepared to apologize, with the top court urging leniency in acceptance. This incident has stirred discussions on courtroom decorum, especially in the era of live-streamed proceedings.

The case dates back to a hearing on October 16 last year, where the lawyer, representing a client over electricity arrears, clashed with Justice Rajesh Kumar. Tensions escalated when Tiwari retorted to the judge, leading to his contempt proceedings. This scenario poses questions about professional conduct in the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

