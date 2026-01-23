Left Menu

Courtroom Clash: Apology Awaited in Viral Contempt Case

The Supreme Court has directed a Jharkhand lawyer to apologize unconditionally following a viral courtroom incident where he told a judge, 'Don’t cross the limit'. The High Court initiated suo-motu contempt proceedings, and the lawyer now must submit an apology to potentially avoid further consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:11 IST
Courtroom Clash: Apology Awaited in Viral Contempt Case
lawyer
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has directed a lawyer from Jharkhand to issue an unconditional apology following a contentious courtroom exchange that went viral. The incident involved the lawyer telling a judge, 'Don't cross the limit', prompting the High Court to initiate suo-motu contempt proceedings.

A bench, including Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, has disposed of the appeal, providing Mahesh Tiwari the chance to render an apology to a five-judge bench at the High Court. The Supreme Court urged the High Court to treat the apology with leniency.

The incident originally occurred during a case about electricity arrears, where the lawyer's remarks during the hearing were broadcasted, leading to a disciplinary notice. The Supreme Court expressed concerns over the lawyer's demeanor, encouraging him to confront the High Court directly and defend his actions.

TRENDING

1
Nearly dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat, all turn out to be hoax: Police.

Nearly dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat, all turn out to be ho...

 India
2
Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline

Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline

 India
3
Integral Humanism: A Philosophy for Modern Challenges

Integral Humanism: A Philosophy for Modern Challenges

 India
4
Iran Refutes Trump’s Execution Claim

Iran Refutes Trump’s Execution Claim

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026