Courtroom Clash: Apology Awaited in Viral Contempt Case

The Supreme Court has directed a lawyer from Jharkhand to issue an unconditional apology following a contentious courtroom exchange that went viral. The incident involved the lawyer telling a judge, 'Don't cross the limit', prompting the High Court to initiate suo-motu contempt proceedings.

A bench, including Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, has disposed of the appeal, providing Mahesh Tiwari the chance to render an apology to a five-judge bench at the High Court. The Supreme Court urged the High Court to treat the apology with leniency.

The incident originally occurred during a case about electricity arrears, where the lawyer's remarks during the hearing were broadcasted, leading to a disciplinary notice. The Supreme Court expressed concerns over the lawyer's demeanor, encouraging him to confront the High Court directly and defend his actions.