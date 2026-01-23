Courtroom Clash: Apology Awaited in Viral Contempt Case
The Supreme Court has directed a Jharkhand lawyer to apologize unconditionally following a viral courtroom incident where he told a judge, 'Don’t cross the limit'. The High Court initiated suo-motu contempt proceedings, and the lawyer now must submit an apology to potentially avoid further consequences.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has directed a lawyer from Jharkhand to issue an unconditional apology following a contentious courtroom exchange that went viral. The incident involved the lawyer telling a judge, 'Don't cross the limit', prompting the High Court to initiate suo-motu contempt proceedings.
A bench, including Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, has disposed of the appeal, providing Mahesh Tiwari the chance to render an apology to a five-judge bench at the High Court. The Supreme Court urged the High Court to treat the apology with leniency.
The incident originally occurred during a case about electricity arrears, where the lawyer's remarks during the hearing were broadcasted, leading to a disciplinary notice. The Supreme Court expressed concerns over the lawyer's demeanor, encouraging him to confront the High Court directly and defend his actions.
