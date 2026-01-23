European Veterans Demand Apology from Trump over NATO Remarks
European veterans and politicians have sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for dismissing NATO's role in Afghanistan. Trump's remarks, suggesting allies were 'off the front lines,' were met with demands for an apology, emphasizing the sacrifices made by European troops alongside American forces during the conflict.
European veterans are challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments that criticized NATO allies for staying 'off the front lines' in Afghanistan. On Friday, they emphasized that many European troops died fighting alongside American forces and demanded an apology from the President.
Trump's claim on Fox News questioning the necessity of the transatlantic alliance has further strained U.S. relations with European allies. Senior politicians, including the British prime minister's office, joined veterans in expressing disapproval and reminding that hundreds sacrificed their lives in the two-decade conflict.
Defending NATO's contributions, veterans like Roman Polko and Alistair Carns highlighted their commitment and losses. Even former MI6 chief Richard Moore underscored the cooperation between the UK and the U.S. under NATO's collective-defense clause, urging respect and acknowledgment of European nations' roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
