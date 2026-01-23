Transatlantic Tensions: European Leaders Demand Apology from Trump over Afghanistan Remarks

In a forceful statement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounced former U.S. President Donald Trump's comments regarding European military contributions in Afghanistan, labeling them as 'insulting and appalling.'

Starmer's criticism adds to a growing wave of disapproval from European officials and veterans, who emphasize the sacrifices made by troops in the conflict.

Trump's remarks, questioning the commitment of European allies, have exacerbated strained relations. Leaders from nations like Poland and Denmark demand an apology, underscoring the collective sacrifices shared by NATO countries.