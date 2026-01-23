Left Menu

Electoral Roll Controversy Unfolds in Assam: Voters Shocked by 'Shifted' Status

The Special Revision of electoral rolls in Assam unveiled discrepancies, as many voters, like Faridud Eunush, were marked as 'shifted' from their addresses, raising concerns and accusations of systemic misuse. The state Election Commission promises error-free rolls and penal action against false applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam's Morigaon district, a controversy over voter registration errors has erupted, with many locals receiving notices marking them as 'shifted' despite residing at their stated addresses. One affected family includes Faridud Eunush, whose case represents a broader systemic issue currently under investigation.

During the ongoing Special Revision of the state's electoral rolls, discrepancies emerged, with Faridud Eunush and others receiving shocking notices suggesting they no longer lived where registered. Many voters have been compelled to defend their status, proving their residency with official documents.

Authorities indicate that the influx of Form 7 applications—commonly used for voter deletions—has raised suspicion about potential misuse by various parties. Election officials are taking action to rectify errors and ensure fair electoral practices ahead of imminent Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

