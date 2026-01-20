Indian Cricket Star Mohammed Shami Faces Voter Registration Hearing in Kolkata
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami appeared before poll officials in Kolkata for a voter registration hearing. Discrepancies in Shami's enumeration form led to the summons. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Shami has been residing in Kolkata due to his cricket career. He missed a previous hearing due to his participation in a cricket tournament.
In a recent development, Mohammed Shami, the Indian cricket team's pacer, appeared before poll officials in Kolkata on Tuesday for a hearing concerning discrepancies in his voter registration form.
Shami, who currently resides in Kolkata due to his cricket commitments, submitted the necessary documents at a school located in Bikramgarh. His initial hearing was missed due to his cricketing engagements in Rajkot for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Shami shifted to Kolkata as advised by his coach at a young age and later joined Bengal's Under-22 team. The Election Commission has also summoned his brother for a similar issue.
