Left Menu

Indian Cricket Star Mohammed Shami Faces Voter Registration Hearing in Kolkata

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami appeared before poll officials in Kolkata for a voter registration hearing. Discrepancies in Shami's enumeration form led to the summons. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Shami has been residing in Kolkata due to his cricket career. He missed a previous hearing due to his participation in a cricket tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:19 IST
Indian Cricket Star Mohammed Shami Faces Voter Registration Hearing in Kolkata
Mohammed Shami
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Mohammed Shami, the Indian cricket team's pacer, appeared before poll officials in Kolkata on Tuesday for a hearing concerning discrepancies in his voter registration form.

Shami, who currently resides in Kolkata due to his cricket commitments, submitted the necessary documents at a school located in Bikramgarh. His initial hearing was missed due to his cricketing engagements in Rajkot for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Shami shifted to Kolkata as advised by his coach at a young age and later joined Bengal's Under-22 team. The Election Commission has also summoned his brother for a similar issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at Construction Site: The Death of a Software Engineer Sparks Outrage

Tragedy at Construction Site: The Death of a Software Engineer Sparks Outrag...

 India
2
India-EU Forge Ahead with Historic Trade Deal Amid Geopolitical Shocks

India-EU Forge Ahead with Historic Trade Deal Amid Geopolitical Shocks

 India
3
Britain Approves Controversial Chinese Embassy Amid Security Concerns

Britain Approves Controversial Chinese Embassy Amid Security Concerns

 Global
4
Future of Healthcare: A Call for Empathy and Innovation

Future of Healthcare: A Call for Empathy and Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026