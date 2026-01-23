Left Menu

Trump's NATO Remarks Stir UK Outrage: A Question of Sacrifice and Allegiance

US President Donald Trump sparked outrage in the UK with his comments questioning NATO's military commitment in Afghanistan, suggesting non-American troops stayed away from action. The UK, with a significant troop presence, expressed dismay over these remarks, highlighting the sacrifices made since the 2001 US-led invasion.

Updated: 23-01-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:33 IST
US President Donald Trump has ignited a storm of criticism in the United Kingdom following remarks suggesting that non-American NATO troops avoided the front lines during the Afghanistan conflict. The comments have been met with frustration and anger among British officials and veterans alike.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair had pledged UK's steadfast support to the US post-9/11, with British forces playing a crucial role in Afghan operations. Despite Trump's assertions, more than 150,000 British soldiers served, and over 450 lost their lives in service, marking the UK's significant contribution.

Defense Secretary John Healey and others have called for an apology, with many UK MPs articulating the insult felt. Trump's remarks come amid broader tensions within NATO, adding strain to trans-Atlantic relations already under pressure from his Greenland territorial ambitions.

