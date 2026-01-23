Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Police Crack Major Drug Racket

The Navi Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell has dismantled a major drug racket, arresting 15 individuals involved in trafficking heroin and opium from Punjab. Drugs worth Rs 1.19 crore were seized, and the mastermind, Kulmeet Singh Dalvir Singh Randhawa, along with his sons, were apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Anti Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police has successfully dismantled a significant drug trafficking racket, resulting in the arrest of 15 individuals, officials announced on Friday.

Valued at Rs 1.19 crore, a substantial amount of heroin and opium originating from Punjab was seized during the operation.

The operation saw the apprehension of the ring's mastermind, Kulmeet Singh Dalvir Singh Randhawa, known as Fauji, alongside his sons Sunny and Vicky Randhawa. They allegedly transported the drugs to Navi Mumbai through truck drivers for sale throughout the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

