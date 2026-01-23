Navi Mumbai Police Crack Major Drug Racket

The Anti Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police has successfully dismantled a significant drug trafficking racket, resulting in the arrest of 15 individuals, officials announced on Friday.

Valued at Rs 1.19 crore, a substantial amount of heroin and opium originating from Punjab was seized during the operation.

The operation saw the apprehension of the ring's mastermind, Kulmeet Singh Dalvir Singh Randhawa, known as Fauji, alongside his sons Sunny and Vicky Randhawa. They allegedly transported the drugs to Navi Mumbai through truck drivers for sale throughout the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)