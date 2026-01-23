Left Menu

Major Opium Bust in Jharkhand: Three Arrested

In Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police arrested three individuals with opium valued at Rs 1 crore. Acting on a tip, authorities intercepted a motorcycle in the Lohsinghna area, seizing 20.5 kg of the illegal substance. The suspects hail from Chatra district, and the motorcycle was confiscated.

In a significant drug bust, Jharkhand police have arrested three individuals in possession of illegal opium valued at Rs 1 crore. The arrests took place in the Hazaribag district, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The operation, prompted by a tip-off, saw police intercepting a motorcycle on Thursday near Kolgati in the Lohsinghna police station area. This led to the seizure of 20.5 kg of opium, a lucrative haul considering its black market value.

According to SDPO (Headquarters) Amit Kumar Anand, the three accused, who are residents of Chatra district, and the motorcycle used in the crime have been taken into custody.

