Legal Drama Unfolds in Pune: Bail Pleas in Porsche Accident Case Front and Center

The Supreme Court demands a response from Maharashtra on bail pleas related to a 2024 Porsche accident in Pune, spotlighting numerous accused, including Amar Santish Gaikwad. Allegations cover evidence tampering and intermediary roles, with a high-profile juvenile at the center of the case amid shifting legal decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:05 IST
The Supreme Court has called upon the Maharashtra government for a response concerning bail pleas in the high-profile Porsche accident case from May 2024 in Pune. In this case, a 17-year-old allegedly under the influence fatally injured two individuals, raising serious legal challenges and widespread public debate.

At the heart of the controversy is Amar Santish Gaikwad, who, according to the prosecution, acted as an intermediary in evidence tampering. Yet, his defense, led by advocate Sana Raees Khan, argues that the accusations are unfounded, particularly as there are no communication records with the alleged co-conspirators.

The evolving case has garnered attention as multiple accused seek bail, following initial leniency toward the juvenile accused. Amidst allegations of medical evidence manipulation, the narratives surrounding the case capture the intersection of legal scrutiny and societal expectations on justice.

