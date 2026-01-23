High Court Grants Bail to Two More Elgar Parishad Case Accused
The Bombay High Court granted bail to Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, citing parity with other co-accused released earlier. Of the 16 people initially arrested, 14 are now out on bail. The trial's delay was a significant factor in the court's decision.
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to two more accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, further advancing the release process of those implicated in the controversial case.
Justices A S Gadkari and S C Chandak ordered the release of Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor who were held in custody since September 2020. They must furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh each and report monthly to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
This decision leaves Surendra Gadling as the sole remaining individual in custody from the original 16 arrested, many of whom were prominent activists and academics. The court's decision weighted heavily on the prolonged periods of incarceration and uncertain trial commencement.
