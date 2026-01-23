Left Menu

High Court Grants Bail to Two More Elgar Parishad Case Accused

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, citing parity with other co-accused released earlier. Of the 16 people initially arrested, 14 are now out on bail. The trial's delay was a significant factor in the court's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:17 IST
High Court Grants Bail to Two More Elgar Parishad Case Accused
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to two more accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, further advancing the release process of those implicated in the controversial case.

Justices A S Gadkari and S C Chandak ordered the release of Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor who were held in custody since September 2020. They must furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh each and report monthly to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

This decision leaves Surendra Gadling as the sole remaining individual in custody from the original 16 arrested, many of whom were prominent activists and academics. The court's decision weighted heavily on the prolonged periods of incarceration and uncertain trial commencement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Engages Stakeholders in Pre-Budget Dialogue

Omar Abdullah Engages Stakeholders in Pre-Budget Dialogue

 India
2
Kerala Election Strategy: Unity and Change Amid Tharoor's Absence

Kerala Election Strategy: Unity and Change Amid Tharoor's Absence

 India
3
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over VB-G RAM G Act Comments

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over VB-G RAM G Act Comments

 India
4
Ukraine Faces New Power Crisis Amid Renewed Russian Strikes

Ukraine Faces New Power Crisis Amid Renewed Russian Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026