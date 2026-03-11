Conflict in the West Bank: Settlers Exploit Military Roadblocks Amid Iranian War

Israeli settlers have exploited the wartime restrictions imposed on the occupied West Bank, reportedly increasing violent attacks against Palestinians, according to rights groups and medical personnel. The military roadblocks, initially set as part of airstrikes on Iran, are blocking critical medical access.

Since the onset of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes against Iran, five Palestinians have been killed by settlers, with several incidents reported by the Palestinian health ministry and human rights organizations. The restrictions are leaving remote villages more vulnerable to violence, as the military continues its operations in Palestinian towns.

The broader geopolitical context includes Israel's ongoing expansion of settlements despite international legal debates. With nearly 700 Palestinians displaced due to settler violence, the push for new settlements, endorsed by high-ranking Israeli officials, underlines tensions between settlement growth and the pursuit of Palestinian statehood.

