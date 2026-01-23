Operation Sindoor: India's Tri-Service Triumph in Defense Display

The Indian military's Republic Day tableau will feature the tri-service capabilities that define Operation Sindoor, celebrating India's integrated and self-reliant defense power. On display will be several key defense platforms that showcased their prowess during the operation conducted last May.

Operation Sindoor, which began in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, saw India executing air strikes on terrorist infrastructures in areas controlled by Pakistan, triggering intense clashes over four days. The military's decisive performance in the operation represents a notable evolution in India's defense doctrine.

Officials emphasize that the tableau reflects the country's focus on precision, joint operations, and indigenous technologies, all contributing to a robust national security framework. The operation confirmed India's commitment to rapid response and strategic autonomy, aligning with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.