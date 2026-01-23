India Witnessing Historic Democratization of Opportunities for Youth: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, said India is witnessing a historic democratisation of opportunities that is enabling young people to discover their true aptitude, choose their own paths and convert skills into sustainable livelihoods.

Addressing the National Skill Summit 2026, organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) at PHD House in New Delhi on Friday, the Minister said India has, for the first time, built a holistic ecosystem where aspirations are not only encouraged but also realistically achievable.

From Imposed Careers to Chosen Pathways

Dr Jitendra Singh observed that India’s youth today are more enlightened than ever before, and emphasised that institutions and mentors must evolve from delivering one-way instructions to becoming active listeners and facilitators.

“Young people today have the freedom to choose what they want to do, understand their inner strengths and discover what they are truly meant for. Mentorship is critical—not to impose decisions, but to guide,” he said.

He added that the past eleven years have seen an unprecedented surge in aspirations due to the democratisation of opportunities, particularly following policy reforms that dismantled rigid educational and career structures.

Skills Over Degrees

Highlighting the shift from degree-centric thinking to skill-centric growth, the Minister said academic qualifications should not be confused with aptitude.

Citing the CSIR Aroma Mission, he pointed out that thousands of young people—many without formal degrees—are earning sustainable incomes through lavender and aromatic crop cultivation.

“We were once obsessed only with IT. Today, we recognise that agriculture, traditional skills and local strengths can generate far greater impact,” he said.

NEP 2020 and Youth Liberation

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Dr Jitendra Singh said the policy liberated students from restrictive subject choices and corrected a long-standing injustice where careers were imposed rather than chosen.

“Students are no longer prisoners of their subjects,” he remarked, adding that the policy has empowered learners to explore interdisciplinary and skill-based pathways aligned with their interests.

Opportunity Beyond Metros

The Minister highlighted that the transformation is visible across sectors, from civil services to entrepreneurship.

“Today’s civil service toppers come from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, rural areas and small towns that were once missing from merit lists,” he said.

Similarly, he noted that more than 50% of India’s startups now originate outside metropolitan cities, debunking the notion that innovation is limited to Bengaluru, Delhi or Hyderabad.

Women Leading India’s Growth Story

Emphasising women-led development, Dr Jitendra Singh said women are increasingly at the forefront of India’s success stories.

He cited landmark missions such as Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya, both led by women scientists, and pointed out that over 60% of beneficiaries under the Mudra scheme are women.

“Schemes originally designed for youth are being embraced even more enthusiastically by women,” he said.

Rising Global Standing in Innovation

The Minister also highlighted India’s improving position in global innovation and patent indices, noting that the country now ranks among the world’s top patent-filing nations.

“More than half of India’s patents are filed by Indian residents who were born, educated and trained here,” he said, adding that biotechnology is poised to become the next major industrial revolution after IT.

Call for a Mindset Shift

Calling for a fundamental change in mindset among educators and policymakers, Dr Jitendra Singh urged institutions to abandon outdated teaching methods and foster open, interactive and responsive learning environments.

“Our youth are often more enlightened than us. They are born into a different era. We must stop assuming we always know better—the first thing we must learn is to listen,” he said.

Ecosystem Now in Place

Concluding his address, the Minister said India has never lacked talent—what was missing earlier was prioritisation and enabling political support.

“That gap has now been bridged. The ecosystem is in place—from NEP 2020 to skill missions, research funding and private sector participation,” he said.

“Our responsibility now is to remain open, modest and willing to learn from those we seek to teach,” he added.