Left Menu

Christian Horner's Potential Comeback with Alpine F1 Team: A Strategic Move in Motorsport

Christian Horner, former Red Bull boss, is considering acquiring a stake in the Alpine F1 team, contingent on Renault's approval. Alpine sold a 24% interest to investors including Ryan Reynolds and Patrick Mahomes. Another group eyes purchase, sparking speculation about Horner's F1 return as co-owner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:17 IST
Christian Horner's Potential Comeback with Alpine F1 Team: A Strategic Move in Motorsport
Christian Horner

Christian Horner, the former Red Bull Racing principal and a prominent figure in Netflix's 'Drive to Survive,' may soon reenter the Formula One world, potentially as a part-owner of the Alpine team. The move is subject to Renault's approval, as they retain majority ownership of Alpine.

Horner, who departed his role last May with a substantial payout, would join other high-profile investors like Ryan Reynolds and Patrick Mahomes, who already have stakes in the team. This possible acquisition is part of the ongoing trend of soaring team valuations in Formula One, with Mercedes being valued at $6 billion.

While speculation about Horner's comeback persists, discussions are primarily between Horner and the group of investors currently holding a 24% stake in Alpine, led by Otro Capital. As the situation develops, Horner is preparing for public engagements in Australia to discuss his illustrious career in Formula One.

TRENDING

1
Swiss Bar Owner Released on Bail Amid Deadly Fire Investigation

Swiss Bar Owner Released on Bail Amid Deadly Fire Investigation

 Global
2
Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

 Global
3
Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

 India
4
Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026