Christian Horner's Potential Comeback with Alpine F1 Team: A Strategic Move in Motorsport

Christian Horner, the former Red Bull Racing principal and a prominent figure in Netflix's 'Drive to Survive,' may soon reenter the Formula One world, potentially as a part-owner of the Alpine team. The move is subject to Renault's approval, as they retain majority ownership of Alpine.

Horner, who departed his role last May with a substantial payout, would join other high-profile investors like Ryan Reynolds and Patrick Mahomes, who already have stakes in the team. This possible acquisition is part of the ongoing trend of soaring team valuations in Formula One, with Mercedes being valued at $6 billion.

While speculation about Horner's comeback persists, discussions are primarily between Horner and the group of investors currently holding a 24% stake in Alpine, led by Otro Capital. As the situation develops, Horner is preparing for public engagements in Australia to discuss his illustrious career in Formula One.