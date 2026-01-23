Left Menu

Minnesota Businesses Unite in Solidarity General Strike Against ICE Raids

Minnesota businesses closed in a general strike to protest immigration raids, uniting workers and religious leaders against President Trump's policies. Local companies shut their doors, joining marches despite freezing weather, calling for stronger political action, while large corporations stayed silent on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:17 IST
In a bold move of solidarity, businesses across Minnesota shuttered their doors on a frigid Friday as part of a general strike protesting U.S. President Donald Trump's deployment of ICE agents in Minneapolis. The closures sent a clear message: 'ICE OUT!'

Organized by religious leaders and labor unions, the strike witnessed bars, museums, and local shops joining forces to oppose federal immigration policies. Participants, including community organizer Miguel Hernandez, donned heavy winter gear to march despite the freezing conditions, emphasizing unity against perceived injustices.

The strike follows mounting tensions and clashes between immigration agents and protesters. While large corporations like Target refrained from commenting, residents expressed their frustration and the necessity for more assertive protests to challenge Trump's immigration crackdown.

