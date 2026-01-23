Minnesota Businesses Unite in Solidarity General Strike Against ICE Raids

In a bold move of solidarity, businesses across Minnesota shuttered their doors on a frigid Friday as part of a general strike protesting U.S. President Donald Trump's deployment of ICE agents in Minneapolis. The closures sent a clear message: 'ICE OUT!'

Organized by religious leaders and labor unions, the strike witnessed bars, museums, and local shops joining forces to oppose federal immigration policies. Participants, including community organizer Miguel Hernandez, donned heavy winter gear to march despite the freezing conditions, emphasizing unity against perceived injustices.

The strike follows mounting tensions and clashes between immigration agents and protesters. While large corporations like Target refrained from commenting, residents expressed their frustration and the necessity for more assertive protests to challenge Trump's immigration crackdown.