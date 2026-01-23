PM Modi Reflects on 200 Years of Shikshapatri, Calls for Living Its Ideals in Daily Life

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Thursday shared his remarks via video message during the Shikshapatri Dwishatabdi Mahotsav, marking 200 years of the Shikshapatri authored by Bhagwan Swaminarayan. Describing the bicentenary as a moment of great fortune, the Prime Minister said the occasion offers an opportunity for collective reflection, renewal and spiritual upliftment.

Addressing devotees, saints and followers, Shri Modi said the nation is witnessing a sacred milestone and extended his greetings to crores of followers of Bhagwan Swaminarayan across the world. Bowing to the saints during what he termed a “pious period”, the Prime Minister said the bicentenary celebration is a blessing for all who are part of it.

India’s Timeless Knowledge Tradition

Highlighting India’s civilisational legacy, the Prime Minister said the country has always been devoted to the path of Jnanyoga, with the Vedas, despite being thousands of years old, continuing to inspire humanity.

He noted that India’s saints and seers, guided by the Vedas, developed systems of thought and practice in accordance with the needs of their times.

“From the Vedas came the Upanishads, from the Upanishads came the Puranas, and through shruti, smriti, kathavachan and singing, this great tradition has remained vibrant and powerful,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that in every era, great saints, seers and thinkers enriched this tradition by responding to the challenges and realities of their time.

Shikshapatri: A Guide for Life

Shri Modi said the life of Bhagwan Swaminarayan was deeply rooted in public education and public service, and that his teachings were conveyed in a simple yet profound manner.

“Through the Shikshapatri, Bhagwan Swaminarayan provided invaluable guidance for life,” the Prime Minister said, noting that the text continues to offer moral, ethical and spiritual direction even two centuries later.

He said the bicentenary provides a unique opportunity to introspect on what new lessons are being drawn from the Shikshapatri and how its ideals are being practised in everyday life.

Spirituality Combined With Service

The Prime Minister described Bhagwan Swaminarayan’s life as a powerful symbol of the union between spiritual discipline and selfless service. He praised the efforts of Swaminarayan followers for actively contributing to society through education, healthcare, farmer welfare and water-related initiatives.

“Seeing saints continuously expand their responsibilities towards social service is deeply inspiring,” Shri Modi said.

He noted that such initiatives reflect the living spirit of the Shikshapatri and demonstrate how spiritual values can translate into meaningful action for the nation and humanity.

Linking Spirituality With National Movements

Shri Modi said India is currently advancing several mass movements such as Swadeshi, Swachhata and Vocal for Local, with their impact reaching households across the country.

He said connecting these national campaigns with the spirit of the Shikshapatri Dwishatabdi Mahotsav would make the bicentenary celebration even more memorable and impactful.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the launch of the Gyan Bharatam Mission, aimed at preserving India’s ancient manuscripts, and urged enlightened organisations to actively support the initiative.

“India’s ancient knowledge and cultural identity must be preserved. With the cooperation of such organisations, the success of the Gyan Bharatam Mission will reach new heights,” he said.

Somnath Swabhiman Parv and Cultural Resurgence

Referring to the ongoing Somnath Swabhiman Parv, the Prime Minister said the festival commemorates a thousand-year journey from the first destruction of the Somnath temple to the present day, symbolising India’s resilience and cultural continuity.

He urged people to actively participate in the celebrations and to carry its message to the masses.

Confidence in India’s Journey Ahead

Concluding his address, Shri Modi expressed confidence that with the continued efforts and dedication of Bhagwan Swaminarayan’s followers, India’s development journey will remain guided by spiritual strength and collective service.

He said the nation will continue to receive the blessings of Bhagwan Swaminarayan as it advances on the path of cultural pride, social harmony and inclusive development.