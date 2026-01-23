eThekwini Invites Arts and Culture Organisations to Apply for Grant-In-Aid Funding

The eThekwini Municipality’s Recreation and Parks Directorate has invited registered and eligible non-profit organisations (NPOs), non-government organisations (NGOs) and non-profit companies (NPCs) operating in the performing arts and cultural sectors to apply for Grant-In-Aid (GIA) funding for the 2025/26 financial year.

The funding programme is aligned with the municipality’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and is designed to provide financial and material support to community-based organisations that promote performing arts, cultural development, artist empowerment, social cohesion and local economic opportunities within the eThekwini Municipality.

Supporting Creative Expression and Community Development

According to the municipality, the programme prioritises initiatives that contribute to cultural growth and social inclusion, while strengthening the creative economy.

“Areas of focus include music, dance, theatre (drama), comedy, poetry and cultural development,” the municipality said.

The funding aims to support organisations that use the arts as a tool for community upliftment, skills development and income generation, particularly at grassroots level.

Compliance and Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must meet strict compliance requirements and submit a complete application package, including:

A completed GIA application form ;

A valid tax clearance certificate ;

Latest annual financial statements ;

Certified copies of registration documents and directors’ identity documents;

A detailed organisational profile and project or business plan.

Additional requirements include:

Proof of physical address ;

Bank account details ;

Registration on the eThekwini municipal supplier database and the Central Supplier Database (CSD) ;

Two recent reference letters from the creative or cultural sector; and

An affidavit confirming that none of the directors are employed by eThekwini Municipality or any other government department.

How to Apply

Application forms and guideline documents are available:

On the eThekwini Municipality website: www.durban.gov.za ;

From the Arts and Living Cultures Office at the Stable Theatre, 115 Johannes Nkosi Street, Greyville.

Documents can also be requested via email at:

Submission and Closing Date

Completed application forms, together with all supporting documentation, must be:

Submitted electronically to Ngiphiwe.Ndlovu@durban.gov.za or Stable.Admin@durban.gov.za , or

Hand delivered to the Stable Theatre offices.

The closing date for applications is 15 February 2026.

Municipal officials encouraged eligible organisations to apply timeously, noting that the Grant-In-Aid programme plays a critical role in strengthening the local creative economy and ensuring that arts and culture continue to contribute meaningfully to social cohesion and economic development in eThekwini.