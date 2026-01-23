Tamil Nadu Urges Continuation of MGNREGA Amidst New Scheme Concerns

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has taken a stand against the central government's newly introduced VB-G RAM G scheme, advocating for the continuation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the resolution emphasizes the necessity of the MGNREGA for protecting rural livelihoods.

Criticism of the new scheme centered on its potential to undermine rural employment and increase the financial burden on states. Stalin accused the central government of delaying crucial funds and adopting a 'step-motherly' attitude towards Tamil Nadu, adversely affecting the state's rural communities and farmers.

Tamil Nadu MPs and opposition parties have expressed strong opposition since the scheme's introduction, but their concerns were dismissed by the central government. The Assembly's resolution calls for a reversion to demand-based funding and advocates for maintaining the MGNREGA in Mahatma Gandhi's name to uphold its foundational principles.