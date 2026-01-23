Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Urges Continuation of MGNREGA Amidst New Scheme Concerns

The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution urging the central government to continue the MGNREGA program, opposing the new VB-G RAM G scheme. Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the new scheme, emphasizing its negative impact on rural livelihoods and state finances, and accused the Centre of discriminatory practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:15 IST
Tamil Nadu Urges Continuation of MGNREGA Amidst New Scheme Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has taken a stand against the central government's newly introduced VB-G RAM G scheme, advocating for the continuation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the resolution emphasizes the necessity of the MGNREGA for protecting rural livelihoods.

Criticism of the new scheme centered on its potential to undermine rural employment and increase the financial burden on states. Stalin accused the central government of delaying crucial funds and adopting a 'step-motherly' attitude towards Tamil Nadu, adversely affecting the state's rural communities and farmers.

Tamil Nadu MPs and opposition parties have expressed strong opposition since the scheme's introduction, but their concerns were dismissed by the central government. The Assembly's resolution calls for a reversion to demand-based funding and advocates for maintaining the MGNREGA in Mahatma Gandhi's name to uphold its foundational principles.

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Backs New University Formation in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Backs New University Formation in West Bengal

 India
2
Davos Diplomacy: Trump's Polarizing Presence at WEF

Davos Diplomacy: Trump's Polarizing Presence at WEF

 Global
3
Tragic Ordeal: Patna Girl Burned by Attacker Succumbs to Injuries

Tragic Ordeal: Patna Girl Burned by Attacker Succumbs to Injuries

 India
4
UK's Starmer slams Trump for ''insulting and frankly appalling'' comments about non-US NATO troops in Afghanistan, reports AP.

UK's Starmer slams Trump for ''insulting and frankly appalling'' comments ab...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026