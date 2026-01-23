Trapped and Tortured: The Harrowing Plight of Indian Youth at Myanmar-Thailand Border

Families of young Indians report that their loved ones are allegedly trapped and tortured at the Myanmar-Thailand border after being lured with false job promises. Authorities are urged to take swift action to secure their rescue.

A Hyderabad mother detailed her son's torment to PTI Videos, explaining how he traveled on a visit visa for a job in Thailand but was instead taken to an undisclosed location and subjected to harsh working conditions and abuse.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has called for immediate intervention from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, highlighting that 16 Indian nationals, including three from Hyderabad, remain enslaved and need urgent rescue.

