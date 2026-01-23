Left Menu

Trapped and Tortured: The Harrowing Plight of Indian Youth at Myanmar-Thailand Border

Families of youths allegedly trapped at Myanmar-Thailand border urge intervention. A Hyderabad mother narrates her son's ordeal, who was lured with job promises, blindfolded, tortured, and enslaved. Hyderabad MP Owaisi seeks External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's intervention to rescue affected Indian nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:16 IST
Trapped and Tortured: The Harrowing Plight of Indian Youth at Myanmar-Thailand Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Families of young Indians report that their loved ones are allegedly trapped and tortured at the Myanmar-Thailand border after being lured with false job promises. Authorities are urged to take swift action to secure their rescue.

A Hyderabad mother detailed her son's torment to PTI Videos, explaining how he traveled on a visit visa for a job in Thailand but was instead taken to an undisclosed location and subjected to harsh working conditions and abuse.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has called for immediate intervention from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, highlighting that 16 Indian nationals, including three from Hyderabad, remain enslaved and need urgent rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Rabi: Uttarakhand's Snowfall Sparks Hope for Farmers

Reviving Rabi: Uttarakhand's Snowfall Sparks Hope for Farmers

 India
2
Hasina Calls for Overthrow of Yunus Regime

Hasina Calls for Overthrow of Yunus Regime

 India
3
EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace

EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace

 Global
4
Starmer Condemns Trump: NATO Troops Deserve Respect

Starmer Condemns Trump: NATO Troops Deserve Respect

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026