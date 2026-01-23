Trapped and Tortured: The Harrowing Plight of Indian Youth at Myanmar-Thailand Border
Families of youths allegedly trapped at Myanmar-Thailand border urge intervention. A Hyderabad mother narrates her son's ordeal, who was lured with job promises, blindfolded, tortured, and enslaved. Hyderabad MP Owaisi seeks External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's intervention to rescue affected Indian nationals.
- Country:
- India
Families of young Indians report that their loved ones are allegedly trapped and tortured at the Myanmar-Thailand border after being lured with false job promises. Authorities are urged to take swift action to secure their rescue.
A Hyderabad mother detailed her son's torment to PTI Videos, explaining how he traveled on a visit visa for a job in Thailand but was instead taken to an undisclosed location and subjected to harsh working conditions and abuse.
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has called for immediate intervention from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, highlighting that 16 Indian nationals, including three from Hyderabad, remain enslaved and need urgent rescue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- Thailand
- border
- rescue
- job scam
- Hyderabad
- Owaisi
- Jaishankar
- enslaved
- Indian youth
ALSO READ
The Classic French Galette: A Rising Star at Hyderabad's Roast CCx
Unlocking AI Potential: Intensive Training Program Opens at IIIT Hyderabad
Owaisi Advocates Rescue of Indians Enslaved at Myanmar-Thailand Border
Owaisi Challenges Modi on Border Security and Foreign Policy
Hyderabad's Rise on Global Economic Stage: WEF to Host Annual Meet