Gruesome River Mystery: Love Triangle Turns Deadly in Satara
In Maharashtra's Satara district, a love triangle led to the brutal murder of 27-year-old Satish Dadas. The crime involved his good friend, his friend's wife, and her lover, who dismembered the victim and discarded the body in a river. Police arrested the trio as the investigation continues.
A shocking murder has unfolded in Maharashtra's Satara district, involving a married couple and a third party in a fatal love triangle. The victim, 27-year-old Satish Dadas, was brutally killed, dismembered, and disposed of in the Neera River.
The murder came to light when Dadas' brother reported him missing. Authorities revealed that the accused, including Dadas' friend Lakhan Budhawale, Budhawale's wife Reshma, and her lover Satish Mane, were implicated in the heinous crime.
Police reports suggest jealousy and betrayal as motives. The suspects lured Dadas to a remote location where they killed him. The suspect's subsequent confession led police to recover the body parts. The case continues to unravel as investigators probe the motivations behind this horrific crime.
