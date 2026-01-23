Syria's Political Shift: Kurdish Integration and the Future of Sharaa's Rule

On Friday, the Syrian government regained control of a northern prison after Kurdish fighters evacuated under a negotiated truce, potentially stabilizing the region after recent conflicts. President Ahmed al-Sharaa's forces have swiftly captured vast northern and eastern territories, consolidating Sharaa's rule and prompting discussions for Kurdish military integration into Syria's army.

The withdrawal, part of a previous agreement, aims to merge semi-autonomous Kurdish institutions with Syria's central government. This week saw the government assume command over multiple SDF-held detention facilities. Senior officials remain hopeful for a peaceful resolution by the Saturday deadline, despite the lack of response from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

While diplomatic efforts continue, military preparations intensify, with army units deploying near Kurdish-held territories. U.S. and French mediators encourage non-violent solutions, as Sharaa's powers expand following a significant territorial shift. Despite Sharaa's decree recognizing Kurdish as a national language alongside Arabic, skepticism among ethnic minorities persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)