Left Menu

Gold Loss Scandal: Key Accused Secures Bail Amid Investigation Delays

Former TDB administrative officer Murari Babu receives statutory bail in two cases linked to Sabarimala temple's gold loss. Babu was detained for over 90 days without charges. His release follows similar bails granted to other accused. Investigation continues with more potential bail requests as delays persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:37 IST
Gold Loss Scandal: Key Accused Secures Bail Amid Investigation Delays
Babu
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, former TDB administrative officer Murari Babu was granted statutory bail by the Kollam Vigilance Court on Friday in connection to his alleged involvement in two Sabarimala temple gold loss cases.

The bail was granted as the Special Investigation Team failed to file chargesheets despite 90 days passing since Babu's arrest. He becomes the first among the arrested to be released in this scandal.

The ongoing investigation has stirred reactions, with the Kerala High Court noting progress in the probe, though delays continue to prompt more bail requests, indicating potential challenges ahead for law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Puts Hold on Mahanadi Water Meeting Amidst Heritage Safeguard Push

Odisha Puts Hold on Mahanadi Water Meeting Amidst Heritage Safeguard Push

 India
2
Tragedy in Jaitpur: Missing Child's Body Found, Family Demands Justice

Tragedy in Jaitpur: Missing Child's Body Found, Family Demands Justice

 India
3
Uddhav Thackeray Defiant Against BJP's Political Maneuvering

Uddhav Thackeray Defiant Against BJP's Political Maneuvering

 India
4
Torrent Power Tops India's Discom Rankings Again

Torrent Power Tops India's Discom Rankings Again

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026