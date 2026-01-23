Gold Loss Scandal: Key Accused Secures Bail Amid Investigation Delays

In a significant development, former TDB administrative officer Murari Babu was granted statutory bail by the Kollam Vigilance Court on Friday in connection to his alleged involvement in two Sabarimala temple gold loss cases.

The bail was granted as the Special Investigation Team failed to file chargesheets despite 90 days passing since Babu's arrest. He becomes the first among the arrested to be released in this scandal.

The ongoing investigation has stirred reactions, with the Kerala High Court noting progress in the probe, though delays continue to prompt more bail requests, indicating potential challenges ahead for law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)