BIS Seizes Gold Jewellery Over Hallmarking Violations

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a search operation in Governorpeta, seizing more than 2 kg of gold jewellery worth over Rs 3 crore. The seizure resulted from violations of hallmarking norms, marking a significant enforcement action.

Officials recovered 233 gold articles weighing approximately 2.2 kg, none of which bore the mandatory Hallmark Unique Identification Number. The absence of this identifier contravenes the BIS Act, 2016, subjecting offenders to potential legal penalties including imprisonment or hefty fines.

BIS has urged consumers to verify hallmarks using the BIS Care app and report any instances of misuse. Legal proceedings will follow under Section 29, read alongside Section 15(3), of the BIS Act, 2016, stressing the agency's commitment to maintaining standards

(With inputs from agencies.)