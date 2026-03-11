Clampdown on Stone Crushers: Violations Halt Operations in Rajouri

In a significant crackdown on illegal mining activities, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has taken decisive action against five stone crusher units in the Rajouri district. Choudhary ordered the suspension of their e-challan portals following a surprise inspection that uncovered serious violations related to riverbed mining.

The inspection, conducted alongside the joint director of the Geology and Mining Department and other senior officials, revealed that these units had excavated below the natural surface level of the riverbed after exceeding their legally allotted stock, thereby breaching prescribed norms.

Heavy machinery was also discovered onsite, and immediate instructions were given to remove these machines. The Geology and Mining Department has been tasked with verifying the compliance status of these operations before deciding on the next course of action.

(With inputs from agencies.)