Minnesota Marches Against Immigration Crackdown Amidst Bitter Cold

In Minneapolis, thousands protested against President Trump's immigration policies despite frigid temperatures, demanding legal accountability for ICE actions. Organized by various advocacy groups, the protests included clergy members arrested at an airport and widespread business closures as a display of statewide opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 07:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 07:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a defiant stand against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, thousands of demonstrators marched through Minneapolis in freezing temperatures, demanding an end to the policies. Protesters gathered on Friday as part of a broader 'ICE OUT!' demonstration that organizers hailed as a general strike.

The demonstrations saw widespread participation across Minnesota, with scores of businesses closing and workers joining rallies. Despite a plea from Vice President JD Vance for reduced tensions, the protests escalated with clergy arrests at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and calls for Trump's withdrawal of federal forces.

Faith in Minnesota, an advocacy group, highlighted ICE's impact on airport and airline workers, urging companies to oppose the federal surge. Community leaders called for accountability after ICE activities led to the shooting of Renee Good. The silence from major Minnesota corporations regarding the events has prompted increasing criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

