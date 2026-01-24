Left Menu

Bizarre Bridge Heist: Chhattisgarh's Steel Structure Stolen Overnight

A 70-foot steel bridge, weighing over 10 tonnes, was stolen overnight from Korba, Chhattisgarh. Police have arrested five out of 15 suspects involved, who planned to sell the bridge material as scrap. Investigations continue to locate the remainder and recover stolen materials.

Updated: 24-01-2026 12:43 IST
  India

In a daring overnight heist in Chhattisgarh's Korba city, a 70-foot-long steel bridge was dismantled and stolen, leaving the local community in disbelief. The large structure, weighing over 10 tonnes, vanished from its place on the Hasdeo Left Canal, sparking a meticulous police investigation.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the involvement of 15 people, who allegedly cut the bridge using gas cutters to sell the parts as scrap metal. So far, authorities have apprehended five suspects: Lochan Kevat, Jaysingh Rajput, Moti Prajapati, Sumit Sahu, and Keshavpuri Goswami. Efforts to locate the remaining suspects, including the reported masterminds, Mukesh Sahu and Aslam Khan, are intensifying.

Local residents, now using a nearby concrete bridge, expressed astonishment over the audacity of the crime. Police have successfully recovered seven tonnes of the hidden steel and seized the vehicle used in the transportation of the stolen goods, as the investigation to find the missing material and the culprits further unfolds.

