Bizarre Bridge Heist: Chhattisgarh's Steel Structure Stolen Overnight

In a daring overnight heist in Chhattisgarh's Korba city, a 70-foot-long steel bridge was dismantled and stolen, leaving the local community in disbelief. The large structure, weighing over 10 tonnes, vanished from its place on the Hasdeo Left Canal, sparking a meticulous police investigation.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the involvement of 15 people, who allegedly cut the bridge using gas cutters to sell the parts as scrap metal. So far, authorities have apprehended five suspects: Lochan Kevat, Jaysingh Rajput, Moti Prajapati, Sumit Sahu, and Keshavpuri Goswami. Efforts to locate the remaining suspects, including the reported masterminds, Mukesh Sahu and Aslam Khan, are intensifying.

Local residents, now using a nearby concrete bridge, expressed astonishment over the audacity of the crime. Police have successfully recovered seven tonnes of the hidden steel and seized the vehicle used in the transportation of the stolen goods, as the investigation to find the missing material and the culprits further unfolds.