US-Cambodia Naval Relations: USS Cincinnati Docks at Ream

The USS Cincinnati's arrival at Cambodia's Ream Naval Base marks a significant moment in US-Cambodia relations, being the first US warship to dock since the base's Chinese-funded renovation. Concerns remain over China's possible exclusive access, but Cambodia insists the base remains open to all friendly nations for joint activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Reamnavalbase | Updated: 24-01-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 13:21 IST
The USS Cincinnati has arrived at Cambodia's Ream Naval Base, marking the first docking of a US Navy warship at the facility since it underwent Chinese-funded renovations last year. This event comes amidst Washington's concerns over potential Chinese influence and exclusive access to the base, a claim consistently denied by Cambodia.

Prime Minister Hun Manet, overseeing the base's reopening in 2025, reaffirmed that Ream remains accessible to all amicable nations for cooperative exercises, as long as ship sizes are compatible with the facility. The Independence-class littoral combat ship, Cincinnati, capable of near-shore operations, coincides with efforts to strengthen US-Cambodia military relations.

The US visit is underscored by a scheduled meeting between Adm. Samuel Paparo, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, and Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha. The visit continues earlier diplomatic efforts initiated by a 2024 visit from then-US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, aiming to rejuvenate regional security cooperation.

