Kashmir's Tiered Security for Peaceful Republic Day Celebrations

Kashmir Police Chief V K Birdi announced stringent security measures for Republic Day in Kashmir, emphasizing public participation. A full-dress rehearsal was conducted at Bakshi Stadium, with officials limiting vehicular access to ensure safety. Common citizens and school children are urged to join the celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kashmir Police Chief, V K Birdi, has assured residents of comprehensive security arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in the valley. He called for citizens' participation, citing measures involving J-K Police and central paramilitary forces.

During a media briefing after the full-dress rehearsal at Bakshi Stadium, Birdi detailed the planned security layers. Events will also be held at district headquarters, aimed at encouraging community involvement in the festivities.

With divisions of police and security forces participating in the march past rehearsals, and precautionary traffic restrictions in place, officials have taken stringent steps to guarantee a peaceful celebration. Everyone, including school children, is encouraged to partake in the open celebration.

