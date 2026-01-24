Left Menu

India's Disaster Resilience Conclave: A New Era of Readiness

The Army's Western Command and National Disaster Management Authority will host a conclave to enhance India's disaster readiness. Scheduled for January 28, it aims to shift focus from reactive relief to proactive resilience. The event will address civil-military coordination, technology in disaster mitigation, and policy evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:28 IST
India's Disaster Resilience Conclave: A New Era of Readiness
The Army's Western Command, alongside the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), is set to host a significant conclave aimed at bolstering India's disaster resilience. Scheduled for January 28, this high-level event marks a critical shift in national strategy from reactive relief efforts to a more proactive resilience approach.

According to an official statement released Saturday, the seminar and exhibition will bring together military leaders, NDMA policymakers, and industry experts. The goal is to enhance civil-military coordination, improve unified command structures, and address technology integration in disaster mitigation.

A highlight of the event includes an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge 'Make in India' disaster response technology. Attendees will preview next-generation protective gear, as the conclave promises to be a crucial platform for aligning ground efforts with strategic innovations in disaster readiness.

