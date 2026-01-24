Rash Driving Incident Injures Pathanamthitta District Collector

A case of rash driving emerged when a car allegedly crashed into the official vehicle of Pathanamthitta District Collector Prem Krishnan S, causing it to overturn, police reported on Saturday.

The accident, which happened near Konni on Friday afternoon, left the collector, his security officer, and his driver injured, according to police sources.

The occupants of the offending car also suffered injuries, though none were life-threatening. The mishap occurred during an overtaking attempt, with locals assisting in the rescue. Rash driving charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been filed against the other driver.