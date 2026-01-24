Rash Driving Incident Injures Pathanamthitta District Collector
A rash driving case has been filed after a car hit the official vehicle of Pathanamthitta District Collector Prem Krishnan S, injuring him and others. The collision caused the Collector's car to flip over, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to all involved.
A case of rash driving emerged when a car allegedly crashed into the official vehicle of Pathanamthitta District Collector Prem Krishnan S, causing it to overturn, police reported on Saturday.
The accident, which happened near Konni on Friday afternoon, left the collector, his security officer, and his driver injured, according to police sources.
The occupants of the offending car also suffered injuries, though none were life-threatening. The mishap occurred during an overtaking attempt, with locals assisting in the rescue. Rash driving charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been filed against the other driver.
