Amartya Sen Raises Concerns Over Electoral Roll Haste in Bengal

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has expressed concerns about the hurried revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, warning it could hinder democratic participation. Sen highlighted issues like documentation challenges faced by citizens, especially the underprivileged, and urged vigilance to ensure fair voting processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:59 IST
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has raised alarms about the rapid nature of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. He believes this haste threatens democratic participation as assembly elections draw near.

In an interview from Boston, Sen emphasized the importance of carefully revising electoral records, arguing that the current rushed process excludes many rightful voters, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. His personal experiences reflected broader issues like inadequate documentation and systemic bias affecting India's rural-born citizens.

Sen's concerns extend beyond individual stories; he highlighted the structural barriers facing minority communities. He urged the Election Commission and Supreme Court to safeguard voting rights, stressing the need for fair procedures amidst political climates that may favor certain parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

