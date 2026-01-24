Left Menu

Clampdown on Gurugram Encroachments: HHRC Steps In

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has mandated swift action against illegal encroachments in Gurugram's Sector 57. Justice Lalit Batra criticized administrative failures, requiring enhanced surveillance and stricter enforcement. Authorities must report progress before March 18, with emphasis on permanent solutions against ongoing violations of residents' rights.

Clampdown on Gurugram Encroachments: HHRC Steps In
In a decisive move, the Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken steps against illegal encroachment and building material dumping in Gurugram's Sector 57, following discrepancies in departmental reports. HHRC Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra criticized the administrative response, highlighting a failure to ensure the permanent removal of encroachments.

During a hearing of the complaint filed by a local residents' welfare association president, the Commission noted ongoing illegal activities despite previous reports claiming resolution. Justice Batra emphasized the need for sustained monitoring and enforcement to prevent recurring land invasions.

The Commission has directed comprehensive measures, including the construction of a substantial boundary wall, installation of security systems, and systematic police patrolling. The HHRC insists on cooperative efforts among various administrative bodies to address the issue of public land encroachment as a matter of citizens' rights in addition to law enforcement.

