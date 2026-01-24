Left Menu

Major Arms Seizure in Madhya Pradesh by STF

The Madhya Pradesh Police's Special Task Force seized sophisticated weapons from Khargone district residents during a recent operation. The suspects, lacking valid arms licenses, were apprehended, and investigations continue into the case.

A significant arms seizure was made by the Madhya Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) as five advanced pistols and magazines were confiscated on Friday. This breakthrough was due to the efforts of two special teams, guided by Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF Indore, Rajesh Singh Chauhan.

The accused individuals, hailing from Boradia in the Khargone district, were found without valid arms licenses. The ongoing investigation is looking into various aspects of the case, according to officials.

This operation underscores the STF's proactive approach in curbing illegal arms trade within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

