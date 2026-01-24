Tragedy Strikes Afghanistan: Destructive Snow and Rainfall Inflict Havoc
Over the past three days, heavy snow and rainfall in Afghanistan have killed more than 60 people, injured over 100, and destroyed hundreds of homes. The disaster has amplified the ongoing humanitarian crisis as Afghanistan contends with extreme weather effects, poor infrastructure, and recent earthquakes.
Afghanistan is grappling with the aftermath of devastating snow and rainfall that claimed over 60 lives and injured more than 100, officials reported Saturday. The country's National Disaster Management Authority is working to access isolated regions affected by the severe weather.
The disaster has destroyed 458 homes and killed hundreds of livestock in 15 provinces, reflecting Afghanistan's vulnerability to extreme weather. In previous years, similar events have wreaked havoc, with flash floods in 2024 claiming over 300 lives. This continues to burden a nation already struggling with poor infrastructure and economic challenges.
The recent disasters have compounded issues for provinces still reeling from last year's earthquakes. Aid agencies warn of a prolonged crisis as thousands remain displaced, facing dire conditions and health risks. The U.N. has identified Afghanistan as a major humanitarian crisis, appealing for funds to aid millions in need.
(With inputs from agencies.)
