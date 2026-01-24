SAD Gears Up for Statewide Rallies to Reclaim Punjab's Development Vision

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced plans to stage rallies across Punjab, targeting each assembly constituency in a bid to underscore its historic contributions to the state's development. This strategic move comes as the state gears up for the 2027 legislative assembly elections.

Under the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD criticized both the previous Congress and current AAP governments for their alleged failures in infrastructure development. Senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema accused these administrations of neglecting state progress and vowed a renewed focus on advancement.

In preparing for the upcoming elections, SAD plans to complete its organizational framework by February 10, engaging leaders active in recent elections. The party also objected to the AAP's handling of panchayat funds and accused it of manipulating healthcare initiatives, demanding an independent probe into AAP's derogatory remarks about Sikh Gurus.

