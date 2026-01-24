Italy and Switzerland Clash Over Bar Owner's Release After Deadly Fire
Italy formally protested the bail release of Jacques Moretti, the Swiss bar owner tied to a deadly New Year's Day fire that claimed 40 lives, including six Italians. Criticism erupted from both countries over the court's decision, prompting Italy's government to recall its ambassador in protest.
In a diplomatic dispute stirring tension between Italy and Switzerland, Italy has formally protested the decision to release Jacques Moretti on bail. Moretti, the owner of Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, is implicated in a devastating New Year's Day fire that killed 40 people and injured over 100.
Moretti's release has elicited stern reactions, including from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who condemned it as a disrespectful act towards the victims and their families. Among the victims, six were Italian, prompting national indignation and a recall of Italy's ambassador for consultations.
Swiss prosecutor Pilloud has confirmed communication with the Italian authorities but maintained that the decision was independently made by another court. Meanwhile, victim families and their lawyers express distress, fearing for the safety of crucial evidence in this high-profile case.
