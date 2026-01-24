Kharge Blasts BJP's 'Puppet Governors' Strategy

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has leveled heavy accusations against the BJP-led central government, claiming they are using Governors as 'puppets' to interfere with Congress and non-BJP state governments. Speaking at a major public gathering, Kharge urged citizens to vote against the BJP in all forthcoming elections.

Kharge warned that failure to do so could lead to authoritarian rule, akin to historical dictatorships. He criticized the Modi government's legislative actions, particularly the repeal of the MGNREGA act, which he argues has curtailed citizens' rights.

Highlighting recent confrontations between Governors and state governments in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, Kharge's remarks underscore a broader political strategy and call to action for change in governance at the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)