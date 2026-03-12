Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. Ambassador's Remarks Stir Controversy in South Africa

The South African government summoned the U.S. ambassador to the country, Leo Brent Bozell III, following his controversial comments. This development marks escalating tensions in South Africa-U.S. diplomatic relations during President Donald Trump's term.

Bozell, who arrived in Pretoria last month, criticized South Africa's policies, including its Black Economic Empowerment efforts and its genocide case against Israel, a close U.S. ally. This has exacerbated diplomatic friction between the two nations.

Bozell further fuelled controversy by labeling a local liberation chant as hate speech, contradicting South African court rulings. The foreign affairs minister and other officials expressed concern over his remarks, emphasizing the importance of his role in fostering unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)