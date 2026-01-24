Left Menu

Flag Foundation Celebrates Women's Blind Cricket Team in Inspiring Ceremony

The Flag Foundation of India honored the Indian women's cricket team for the visually impaired at an event celebrating the legal right to display the national flag. President Naveen Jindal praised their achievements and renewed the call for national pride. Notable guests and government officials attended the commemorative ceremony.

Updated: 24-01-2026 22:36 IST
Flag Foundation Celebrates Women's Blind Cricket Team in Inspiring Ceremony
A viusal from the event (Photo/FFOI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Flag Foundation of India on Saturday paid tribute to the victorious Indian women's cricket team for the visually impaired during a ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary of a landmark Supreme Court ruling on the use of the national flag.

FFOI President Naveen Jindal emphasized efforts to popularize the national flag, urging citizens to draw inspiration from it and contribute to national progress. The event celebrated key milestones, including three decades since the pivotal Delhi High Court judgment and the parliamentary amendment that democratized the flag's display.

Jindal lauded the blind team's courage and inspiring achievements, reaffirming the flag as a symbol of unity. Distinguished guests including government officials and former chief justices attended, enhancing the event's significance as FFOI reiterated goals of national flag education and respectful flag disposal.

