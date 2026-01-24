Left Menu

Empowering Tunes: Celebrating Youth and Nari Shakti in National School Band Competition

Minister Sanjay Seth praised women's contributions during Operation Sindoor and emphasized youth's role in India's development at the National School Band Competition. Over 2,200 children from 80 teams showcased their talents, with top performers rewarded. The event highlighted 'Nari Shakti' and aimed for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:38 IST
In a celebration of youth and 'Nari Shakti', Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth lauded the role women personnel played during last year's Operation Sindoor. He addressed an audience during the grand finale of the National School Band Competition, part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, at the National Bal Bhavan.

The event featured 18 teams from east, west, north, and south zones competing in categories such as Brass Band Boys, Brass Band Girls, Pipe Band Boys, and Pipe Band Girls. Seth awarded cash prizes, trophies, and certificates to the winners, recognizing their exceptional performances evaluated by a defense jury.

Coinciding with National Girl Child Day, Seth highlighted the country's youth as drivers towards a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The competition, held in collaboration with the Ministries of Defence and Education, saw increased participation with over 2,200 children from 80 teams across 30 states and UTs taking part.

(With inputs from agencies.)

