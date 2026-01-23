Left Menu

Germany and Italy Forge New Industrial Alliance Amid EU Challenges

Germany and Italy have announced efforts to collaborate within the EU to reduce industry regulations. Their joint plan focuses on industrial policy, energy, defence, and migration. The move reveals a strategic partnership as both countries aim to bolster the EU's industrial strength amid challenges from China and internal EU policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:38 IST
In a bid to revitalize Europe's industrial landscape, Germany and Italy are embarking on a collaborative mission to advocate deregulation within the EU. Announced on Friday, their joint agenda signifies an alignment of interests, particularly with growing divergences from other member states such as France.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have revealed a strategic blueprint aimed at regulatory simplification and bolstering industrial policy. Key areas of this alliance include energy, defence, and migration, with an overarching goal of fortifying Europe's response to geopolitical and economic challenges.

This initiative reflects a growing concern over Europe's industrial competitiveness, particularly against China's rising influence and stringent EU regulations like the Green Deal. Germany and Italy underscore the urgency to adapt, highlighting the potential lag in technology and economic security compared to global powers like the US and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

