Hong Kong Activists Face Trial: A Battle for Democracy

In a Hong Kong court, activist Chow Hang-tung defended herself against charges of inciting subversion. The prosecution alleged that the group's call to 'end one-party rule' was unconstitutional as it implied overthrowing the Chinese Communist Party.

Chow clarified that the demand was for democratization rather than ending the party's leadership. Her former colleague, Lee Cheuk-yan, also pleaded not guilty, facing potential imprisonment.

For years, their alliance organized vigils for the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, a tradition now vanished post-pandemic. Critics view this as evidence of diminished freedoms in Hong Kong under tightening Chinese governance.

