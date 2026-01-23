Left Menu

Hong Kong Activists Face Trial: A Battle for Democracy

Chow Hang-tung, a prominent Hong Kong activist, is facing trial under a national security law. She clarified that her group's call was for democratization, not an end to Communist Party leadership. The trial highlights the fading freedoms since Beijing tightened its grip on Hong Kong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:41 IST
Hong Kong Activists Face Trial: A Battle for Democracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a Hong Kong court, activist Chow Hang-tung defended herself against charges of inciting subversion. The prosecution alleged that the group's call to 'end one-party rule' was unconstitutional as it implied overthrowing the Chinese Communist Party.

Chow clarified that the demand was for democratization rather than ending the party's leadership. Her former colleague, Lee Cheuk-yan, also pleaded not guilty, facing potential imprisonment.

For years, their alliance organized vigils for the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, a tradition now vanished post-pandemic. Critics view this as evidence of diminished freedoms in Hong Kong under tightening Chinese governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arctic Defense: NATO's Strategic Shift Amid Greenland's Geopolitical Spotlight

Arctic Defense: NATO's Strategic Shift Amid Greenland's Geopolitical Spotlig...

 Global
2
Iran's top prosecutor says Trump's claim that Tehran halted execution of 800 protest prisoners is 'completely false', reports AP.

Iran's top prosecutor says Trump's claim that Tehran halted execution of 800...

 Global
3
Nearly dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat, all turn out to be hoax: Police.

Nearly dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat, all turn out to be ho...

 India
4
Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline

Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026