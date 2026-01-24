India Leads Global Buddhist Dialogue at Second Global Buddhist Summit

Reaffirming India’s role as a global beacon of peace and spiritual dialogue, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on January 24, 2026, said India has taken proactive leadership in providing an international platform for Buddhist monks, scholars, gurus and thinkers since Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi assumed office. He was addressing the inaugural session of the Second Global Buddhist Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Highlighting India’s civilisational responsibility, Shri Shekhawat said the government has consistently worked to strengthen global Buddhist engagement, reinforcing values of peace, harmony and coexistence rooted in the teachings of Bhagwan Buddha. He noted that India’s leadership in this space reflects its enduring commitment to dialogue over discord and wisdom over conflict.

Referring to heritage preservation through technology, the Minister underscored the significance of Gyan Bharatam, describing it as one of the world’s largest initiatives for digitising ancient manuscripts. He said the programme exemplifies India’s resolve to preserve, protect and share its vast spiritual and intellectual heritage with the global community.

Shri Shekhawat also invited delegates and citizens to visit the international exhibition “The Light & The Lotus: Relics of The Awakened One” at the Rai Pithora Cultural Centre, New Delhi. Recalling the historic Piprahwa Relics, repatriated to India after 127 years, he described them as living symbols of India’s ancient civilisation and timeless spiritual legacy.

The two-day Second Global Buddhist Summit, held on 24–25 January 2026, was organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The Summit was attended by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju, along with senior dignitaries, eminent monks, scholars and international delegates.

Held on the theme “Collective Wisdom, United Voice, and Mutual Coexistence”, the Summit brought together nearly 200 international representatives from across the world, including leaders of major Buddhist organisations and scholars of the Dhamma. The forum served as a platform to deliberate on contemporary and future global challenges through a Buddhist lens, emphasising dialogue, compassion and ethical living.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Kiren Rijiju said that Buddha Dharma transcends religious identity and offers universal guidance for humanity. He observed that as people across the world increasingly turn to the Dhamma for meaning and balance, India carries a special responsibility to preserve, practice and propagate its core values of compassion, non-violence, harmony and mutual respect.

The Second Global Buddhist Summit concluded by reaffirming India’s position as the land of the Buddha and a global torchbearer of collective wisdom, peaceful coexistence and shared human values, strengthening its soft power diplomacy rooted in spiritual heritage.