State Haj Inspectors Trained in Mumbai Ahead of Upcoming Haj Season

In his address at the inaugural session, Dr Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, underlined the pivotal role played by State Haj Inspectors in shaping the overall Haj experience.

The programme will conclude on 25 January with interactive discussions and experience-sharing sessions, aimed at further enhancing the readiness of State Haj Inspectors for the upcoming Haj season. Image Credit: X(@MOMAIndia)
A two-day training programme for State Haj Inspectors (SHIs) began today at Haj House, Mumbai, aimed at strengthening on-ground preparedness for the forthcoming Haj season in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The programme, being held on 24–25 January, is designed to equip SHIs with the operational, administrative and welfare-related skills required to ensure a smooth and dignified pilgrimage for Indian Hajis.

The training focuses on operational protocols, coordination mechanisms, welfare measures and real-time challenges faced during Haj, with an emphasis on effective facilitation and responsive support for pilgrims throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia.

In his address at the inaugural session, Dr Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, underlined the pivotal role played by State Haj Inspectors in shaping the overall Haj experience. He urged the officers to remain patient, vigilant and service-oriented, stressing that compassion and responsiveness are critical while assisting pilgrims in demanding conditions. “The conduct of SHIs directly impacts the safety, comfort and dignity of Haj pilgrims,” he said.

The session was also addressed by Shri Sahnavas C, CEO, Haj Committee of India, who highlighted key operational aspects of Haj management and the importance of seamless coordination with multiple stakeholders, including Saudi authorities. Shri Nazeem Ahmed, Director (Haj), Ministry of Minority Affairs, briefed participants on administrative procedures, standard operating protocols and timely grievance redressal, calling these essential for efficient on-ground execution.

Health and safety preparedness formed a major component of the programme. Dr L Swasthicharan, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, sensitised SHIs on public health protocols, preventive measures and coordination with medical teams, highlighting the need for proactive handling of health-related concerns among pilgrims.

The training curriculum includes detailed modules on pilgrim facilitation, accommodation and transport management, health and safety standards, emergency response systems, coordination with Saudi agencies, and the use of digital platforms for monitoring and grievance redressal.

The programme will conclude on 25 January with interactive discussions and experience-sharing sessions, aimed at further enhancing the readiness of State Haj Inspectors for the upcoming Haj season.

 

