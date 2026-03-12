Escalation in Middle East: Strikes Hit Beirut's Seafront
A strike on Beirut's Ramlet al-Baida resulted in at least six deaths. This incident is part of Israel's offensive against Hezbollah, following a conflict escalation on March 2. The offensive has resulted in over 600 deaths and 800,000 displacements in Lebanon, according to Lebanese authorities.
A security source reported that at least six people were killed in a strike on Beirut's Ramlet al-Baida seafront early Thursday morning.
The strike is part of Israel's broader offensive against the Iran-backed militant group, Hezbollah, after clashes escalated on March 2. This offensive was in response to the assassination of Iran's supreme leader at the onset of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.
According to Lebanese authorities, Israeli strikes have resulted in more than 600 fatalities and have displaced 800,000 individuals across Lebanon, highlighting the severe humanitarian impact of the conflict.
