Escalation in Middle East: Strikes Hit Beirut's Seafront

A security source reported that at least six people were killed in a strike on Beirut's Ramlet al-Baida seafront early Thursday morning.

The strike is part of Israel's broader offensive against the Iran-backed militant group, Hezbollah, after clashes escalated on March 2. This offensive was in response to the assassination of Iran's supreme leader at the onset of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

According to Lebanese authorities, Israeli strikes have resulted in more than 600 fatalities and have displaced 800,000 individuals across Lebanon, highlighting the severe humanitarian impact of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)