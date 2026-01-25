Fake News Portal Under Fire: IGP Beegam Targeted in Accident Investigation

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural Cyber Police have registered a case against an online portal accused of spreading fake news about IGP Ajeetha Beegam and her staff. The action follows a complaint by Beegam, who leads the Economic Offences Wing, concerning the investigation into a fatal road accident.

The online portal, 'We the World of Friends,' allegedly circulated misinformation after a road accident at Kunnummal on January 4, which resulted in the deaths of a couple. Posts circulating on social media platforms suggested flaws in the investigation and implicated Beegam's staff.

The legal case draws on various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, addressing forgery and criminal defamation. In parallel, police have arrested Vishnu of Karakonam, the driver involved in the fatal accident, after previous procedural oversights led to disciplinary action against police personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)