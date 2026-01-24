Unveiling the Web of Deception: Crackdown by Economic Offences Wing in Jammu

In a significant move against corruption, the Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch Jammu has registered 17 FIRs following allegations of fraud, cheating, and misuse of office by government personnel. The cases encompass a range of infractions, including impersonation and forgery.

These FIRs are the result of preliminary verifications carried out by the authorities after receiving written grievances from the public. The cases involve the alleged issuance of counterfeit Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs), fraudulent bank loans via forged Know Your Customer (KYC) documents, and deceptive promises of government job placements with fake appointment letters.

The accusations extend to official misconduct, record tampering, financial malfeasance, and threats to the complainants. The Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Economic Offences Wing Jammu, Mohd Fiesel Qureshi, called for public vigilance, reassuring citizens of the department's dedication to upholding public trust.

