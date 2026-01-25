Experience the Diverse Tapestry of Assam
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invites people to explore Assam's natural beauty and cultural richness. The state offers spiritual tourism, adventure sports, and concerts, blending hills, rivers, agricultural fields, and temples. Sarma extends this invitation on National Tourism Day through a post.
- Country:
- India
The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has issued an open invitation to explore the northeastern state's unique attractions. From its unspoiled hills and majestic rivers to its divine temples and rich agricultural land, Assam offers a plethora of experiences.
The state aims to diversify its offerings by expanding into concerts and adventure sports, promising a comprehensive experience for all visitors. Chief Minister Sarma highlighted these opportunities in a recent social media post, encouraging people to discover what he calls '#AwesomeAssam.'
This call to action coincided with National Tourism Day, marking an opportune moment for the state to showcase its diverse cultural and natural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
